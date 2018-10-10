Status orange wind warnings issued for coastal counties ahead of Storm Callum

Status orange wind warnings have been issued for coastal counties ahead of the expected arrival of Storm Callum tomorrow night.

Strong winds linked with the storm - coinciding with high spring tides - are expected to impact Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

A warning for Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry is in effect from 10pm on Thursday evening until noon on Friday.

Wind Warnings have been issued for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.

Wind Warnings have been issued for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.

A separate status orange warning is also in effect for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Cork and Waterford.

That warning is valid between 10pm tomorrow and 9am on Friday.

Meanwhile, a status yellow warning is in place for the remainder of the country - Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Limerick and Tipperary.

It comes into effect from 11pm on Thursday, and will remain valid until 9am on Friday.

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly explained: "Storm Callum has been named. It's going to bring strong southeasterly winds and then strong southwesterly winds across all coasts of Ireland.

"This is a very serious weather event - although winds will be strongest at the coast, they will also be strong inland too, with gusts of up to 110km/h inland and up to 130km/h at the coasts."

She added: "I would advise anyone getting up on Friday morning and starting a commute to be aware of the potential for fallen debris on the roads."