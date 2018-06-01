Status orange thunderstorm warning issued for 16 counties

A status orange thunderstorm warning is in place for more than a dozen counties across the country today.

It's in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Wicklow, Westmeath, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork and Tipperary.

According to Met Éireann, there will be 'localised severe thunderstorm activity' in those areas over the coming hours.

That includes torrential downpours and lightning strikes.

The warning is valid until 10pm.

Meanwhile, a status yellow rain warning remains in place for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford.

That warning is also set to remain in effect until 10pm.