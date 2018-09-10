States of emergency declared in several US states as Hurricane Florence approaches

While the exact path of the storm remains uncertain, forecasters in the US are warning of an "increasing risk"

This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, center, in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, Sept. 8. Picture by: AP/Press Association Images

Several states along the east coast of the US are preparing for Hurricane Florence, which has been strengthening as it crosses the Atlantic.

The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said the storm is "expected to become a major hurricane very soon".

A major hurricane means the storm has wind speeds greater than 170km/h, with Florence expected to strengthen to that level today.

The NHC adds that there is an "increasing risk of life-threatening impacts" from the storm, including flooding from "exceptionally heavy" rainfall and hurricane-force winds.

While the exact path the hurricane will take remains unclear, it could hit the US coast on Thursday or Friday.

States of emergency have already been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia ahead of possible landfall.

South Carolina's Governor Henry McMaster said people "must not hesitate to prepare for the possibility of a hurricane impacting our coast".

"This storm is too powerful and its path is too uncertain to take any chances," he warned.

People in vulnerable areas are being urged to prepare for potential evacuation now, in case they are ordered to leave their homes later in the week.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, meanwhile, warned residents to prepare for hurricane season, saying: "I'm sure like me you remember Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas and the Virgin Islands and the devastation they faced after last year's hurricanes. The images are hard to forget."

He also declared a state of emergency so officials "can begin to prepare state assets" ahead of any potential impact from Hurricane Florence.


