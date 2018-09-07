State Pathologist Marie Cassidy set to retire

It has been confirmed the State Pathologist, Professor Marie Cassidy, is to retire.

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has thanked Prof Cassidy for her many years of service.

Minister Flanagan said: "The Office of the State Pathologist is a vital part of the criminal justice system.

"The expertise of its scientists has helped resolve many crimes and bring perpetrators to justice and in doing this work it has been expertly led by Prof Marie Cassidy."

The Office of the State Pathologist in Dublin | Image: Dept of Justice and Equality

"I would like to thank Marie for her valuable service to the Irish people.

"I know that she will be greatly missed not just by her colleagues in the Office of the State Pathologist, but by all those who work with her in the criminal justice system."

Prof Cassidy joined the Office as Deputy State Pathologist in January 1998, succeeding Dr John Harbison as State Pathologist in January 2004.

Minister Flanagan also took the opportunity to thank the Deputy State Pathologists - Dr Michael Curtis and Dr Linda Mulligan - and the Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margo Bolster, for their ongoing work.

In 2017, the Office of the State Pathologist handled 225 deaths - 58 natural deaths and 167 suspicious.