St Peter's GAA jersey hung in Liverpool's dressing room in support of Sean Cox

Liverpool Football Club is making a show of support for Sean Cox this afternoon, after the Meath man was seriously injured outside Anfield stadium earlier this week.

The 53-year-old from Dunboyne was attacked before Liverpool's Champions League semi-final against Roma on Tuesday.

Mr Cox is the treasurer of St Peter's GAA Club, a club jersey has been hung in Liverpool's Anfield dressing room ahead of their home game against Stoke City today.

The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018

In his pre-match press conference yesterday, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wore a tri-colour pin as a mark of respect to Mr Cox.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family at the moment." pic.twitter.com/GubJrVZCI6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 27, 2018

The German coach said: "Tuesday night showed the beauty of the game during the game, and showed the most ugly face of parts of the game before the game.

"When I heard first about it... I cannot describe my emotions in English."

He added: "It's just unbelievable that something like this can happen. All our thoughts and prayers are with Sean at the moment, and with his family of course."

Police have said Mr Cox remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Two men have been charged in connection with the attack outside Anfield.