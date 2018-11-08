St Luke's National School to remain closed amid structural controversy

One of the Dublin schools at the centre of the controversy over structural problems is to remain closed on Thursday.

The decision not to re-open St Luke's National School in Tyrellstown was made at the request of parents, after an inspection.

It was one of the schools constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS) that needed structural repairs.

The nearby Tyrellstown Educate Together will partially re-open for junior classes, while older pupils at Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will return to their school.

Lisa O'Hagan is a parent who visited St Luke's on Wednesday.

"The windows - there's like boxes kind of going around the windows, so kids can't get access to the windows to get them open or anything like that.

"The beams in the ceiling were loose - you could see basically everything".

In a statement, St Luke's Principal Vivienne Bourke said: "The patron and board of management are now satisfied that the ground floor is structurally sound and have been furnished with a report from Punch Engineering which states that the ground floor is structurally sound.

"Taking into account the safety concerns raised by the parents of St Luke's NS this morning, there is a second safety check being conducted by independent consultant of health and safety - Paddy Mac Neill, and the patron and board of management will not be in a position to open the school on the ground floor, or the hall until that safety check has been completed".

However 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th class children can attend classes at Le Cheile Secondary School.