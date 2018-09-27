Square in Brussels named after murdered British MP Jo Cox

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called it a "truly wonderful gesture"

News
Square in Brussels named after murdered British MP Jo Cox

Image: Jeremy Corbyn via Twitter

A square in central Brussels has been named in honour of murdered British Labour MP Jo Cox.

The 41-year-old politician was killed by a far-right terrorist in June 2016, during the EU referendum campaign.

Thomas Mair has since been sentenced to life in prison for the attack.

The Belgian capital is currently renaming more of its public spaces after women

Today, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended an event in Brussels to mark the renaming of the square.

He said: "In her memory, let's build that better world. In her memory, let's reach out with our arms around her family and her children to show them we will never forget Jo.

"Mr mayor, thank you very much and thank you to the people of Brussels for this wonderful, truly wonderful gesture."

Brussels mayor Philippe Close, meanwhile, said he was 'very honoured' to be able to unveil the square in the presence of Ms Cox's family and Mr Corbyn.

Catherine Anderson, the CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation charity, called it a "lovely gesture" from the city of Brussels. 

Ms Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater told BBC: "To know that she will have a permanent place where she, and the values she stood by, can be remembered is a comfort and an honour."


3 Related articles
Man who tried to save British MP Jo Cox receives posthumous bravery award

Man who tried to save British MP Jo Cox receives posthumous bravery award

Jo Cox's husband says MP's death will build an 'unassailable wall of tolerance'

Jo Cox's husband says MP's death will build an 'unassailable wall of tolerance'

Thomas Mair found guilty of murdering British MP Jo Cox

Thomas Mair found guilty of murdering British MP Jo Cox