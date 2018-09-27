Square in Brussels named after murdered British MP Jo Cox

A square in central Brussels has been named in honour of murdered British Labour MP Jo Cox.

The 41-year-old politician was killed by a far-right terrorist in June 2016, during the EU referendum campaign.

Thomas Mair has since been sentenced to life in prison for the attack.

The Belgian capital is currently renaming more of its public spaces after women

Today, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn attended an event in Brussels to mark the renaming of the square.

He said: "In her memory, let's build that better world. In her memory, let's reach out with our arms around her family and her children to show them we will never forget Jo.

"Mr mayor, thank you very much and thank you to the people of Brussels for this wonderful, truly wonderful gesture."

But it was Jo’s sister, Kim, who spoke most powerfully about how we must must work together to defeat the politics of hate and division. pic.twitter.com/hDWNb3T0MS — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 27, 2018

Brussels mayor Philippe Close, meanwhile, said he was 'very honoured' to be able to unveil the square in the presence of Ms Cox's family and Mr Corbyn.

Catherine Anderson, the CEO of the Jo Cox Foundation charity, called it a "lovely gesture" from the city of Brussels.

Ms Cox's sister Kim Leadbeater told BBC: "To know that she will have a permanent place where she, and the values she stood by, can be remembered is a comfort and an honour."