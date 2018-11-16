Spice Girls announce Irish comeback

The Spice Girls have announced their long-awaited return to Ireland.

The group will be playing on Friday 24th May in Croke Park.

The group will be performing without 'Posh Spice' Victoria Beckham, after she turned down the chance to join the reunion.

This morning's announcement comes after the group announced a major UK tour last week.

The group scored nine number hits as they brought girl power to the UK in the 90s – including three Christmas number ones in a row.

They hit the top of the Irish charts five times.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Thursday November 22nd.

More follows ...