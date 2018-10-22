Spanish student says she thought man who raped her in Dublin was going to kill her

This article contains details some readers may find upsetting

A Spanish student who was repeatedly raped by a young homeless man after being lured to his tent in July 2017 says she thought he was going to kill her.

Eoin Berkeley, previously of Hamptonwood Way in Finglas, will be sentenced next week.

The young woman’s visit to Ireland in the summer of 2017 was the first time she’d ever travelled alone.

After picking up some gifts from a souvenir shop on July 15th that year, she was approached by Eoin Berkeley on the Liffey boardwalk.

He offered to take her to the beach and she accepted.

The court heard he then lured her to the Irish Glass Bottle site in Ringsend, where he bound her hands with a dog lead and raped her three times in various tents over a 21-hour period.

She told gardaí he threatened to kill her and told her he’d already killed six people.

He also produced a small yellow saw and told her he’d cut her hands off if she didn't stop moving.

She made a run for it after he fell asleep on the beach, and her father outlined the distress of taking a call from her as she made her escape.

In her victim impact statement, she said she thought she was going to be killed and still has nightmares about what happened.

Mr Justice Michael White described her ordeal as “horrific” and said he’ll pass sentence on Thursday week.