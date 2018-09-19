North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un pledges to visit Seoul 'in the near future'

North Korea has agreed to permanently dismantle a missile engine test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts.

That's according to the South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who has been in Pyongyang for a three-day summit with Kim Jong-Un.

Mr Kim, meanwhile, pledged to pay a historic visit to Seoul in the near future - a trip which would mark the first visit by a North Korean leader to the South Korean capital.

President Moon the first leader from the South to visit the North's capital in more than a decade, and this week's meeting follows the summits held on the border between the two countries earlier this year.

The South Korean leader suggested he and Mr Kim have agreed to 'specific denuclearisation steps' for the first time, the Korea Times reported.

It has also been revealed that the two countries are going to put together a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

During the second-day of the summit on Wednesday, both leaders pledged to work towards peace on the Korean Peninsula.

President Moon said: “We will make developments in our cooperation on all fields, including the military, the economy, society and the arts, and discuss ways to rid us of the military tension and of the fear of war on the Korean Peninsula."

Mr Kim added: "Because President Moon and I have been building trust between us, our steps toward a peaceful and prosperous future of the Korean Peninsula will get even faster."

The North 'dismantled' its main nuclear site earlier this year, with international experts and journalists invited to observe the demolition.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the latest developments as 'very exciting'.

He added that North Korea will continue to return the remains of US soldiers killed in the Korean War, following the first return earlier this year.