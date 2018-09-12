Smuggled cigarettes and chewing tobacco sniffed out in Limerick

Some of the cigarettes were found in a parcel labelled 'toys'

News
Smuggled cigarettes and chewing tobacco sniffed out in Limerick

Revenue detector dog Eva | Image: Revenue

Revenue officers have seized over 14,780 smuggled cigarettes and 18.74 kgs of chewing tobacco in Limerick.

The discoveries were made on Tuesday with the help of detector dog Eva.

They were found when officers carried out searches, under warrant, of a premises and an apartment in Limerick city.

The search took place after a quantity of the seized cigarettes had initially been identified in a parcel from the UK, labelled as "toys".

Image: Revenue

A Pakistani man aged in his 30s was questioned and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The chewing tobacco along with the seized cigarettes - branded 'Benson &Hedges', 'L &B', 'Marlboro', 'Kenmore International' and 'Richmond Blue' - had a total retail value of almost €10,500.

Revenue say this represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of some €7,400.


