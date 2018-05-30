Smuggled alcohol and tobacco products seized in Dublin and Wexford

Revenue officers have seized cigarettes, tobacco and alcohol following searches in Wexford and Dublin.



On Tuesday officers seized 7,000 unstamped cigarettes, 1.3kgs of tobacco and 7.6 litres of alcohol when they carried out a search under warrant of a house in New Ross, Co Wexford.



The tobacco products - cigarettes, branded 'Marlboro Gold', 'NZ Gold', 'NZ' and 'Bravo Skyline' - and tobacco - branded 'Amber Leaf', 'Golden Virginia', and 'L&M Blue Label' - have a potential value of €4,150.

They represent a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €3,540.

A woman aged in her 40s and a man in his 20s were questioned.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to a prosecution.

Revenue seizures from Dublin Port | Image: Revenue

Separately, in routine operations in Dublin Port last Saturday, Revenue officers seized a Mercedes van - together with more than 500 litres of alcohol and 3,400 cigarettes.

These cigarettes were branded 'Kent', 'Marlborough' and 'Ashima'.

The smuggled alcohol and tobacco were discovered when officers searched the van as it arrived in Dublin Port from Romania, via Holyhead.

The seized beer, wine, spirits and cigarettes have an estimated retail value of €7,800 - representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €4,400.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were questioned and investigations are ongoing.