Six-year-old dies in suspected pellet gun accident

Police in the UK have named a six-year-old boy who died after suffering a suspected pellet gun injury as Stanley Metcalf.

Officers remain at the scene of what they believe was a tragic accident at a property in the village of Sproatley in East Yorkshire.

Police believe the child was accidentally shot with a pellet gun.

They are investigating whether the weapon required a licence and - if so - whether its owner had one.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Goulding said: "We were called at 4pm following reports that Stanley - who was visiting the address - had suffered serious injuries and he was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died.

"We're still investigating the circumstances of exactly what happened, but initial indications are that this was a tragic accident involving a pellet gun.

"We haven't made any arrests in connection with the incident, but we are speaking to a number of family members to assist us with our enquiries.

"Our thoughts are with Stanley's family, who have asked that they be given privacy at this very difficult time."

The officer said the family were receiving specialist support.

One nearby resident, who did want to be identified, described the incident as "surreal."

"I knew the lad's dad pretty well," he said.

"He had invited me in for a drink just the other day and was always very friendly. They are a very nice, genuine family, so your heart just goes out to them because this is such a tragedy, especially given how young the kid is."