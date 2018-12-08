Six people appear in court in Dublin in connection with three separate drug seizures

Six people have appeared in court in connection with three separate drug seizures in Dublin.

It's after cocaine and cannabis worth millions of euro were seized in separate operations.

Four people appeared in connection with an operation where a significant quantity of cocaine was seized when two cars were intercepted at Liffey Valley in West Dublin on Thursday evening.

Garda Darren Caller told the court that 49 kgs of cocaine with a total value of €3.43 million were seized during the operation.

The court was told that 46-year-old Darren Coughlan, with an address at Fairyhouse Road in Dunboyne, was a passenger in a car that was involved in the alleged movement of illegal drugs.

He was charged under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Paula Murphy refused bail to Mr Coughlan, who will appear in court again on December 14th.

39-year-old Sugeidus Huve and 47-year-old Bernardus Josef Scherrenberg, both Dutch nationals, were charged under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

They were remanded to appear in court again on Wednesday December 12th.

45-year-old Wayne Duffy, with an address at Deerhaven Close in Clonee, was charged under section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and was also remanded to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

Separately, 26-year-old Stephen Brady of Plunkett Crescent, Finglas was charged with possession of cannabis after €220,000 worth of the drug was discovered at his home.

He was granted bail, and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on December 12th.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old John Fortune - with an address at Clifden Drive, Ballyfermot - also appeared in court charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of sale and supply on the N7 Naas Road in Rathcoole last Thursday.

He's been remanded to appear again in court on December 13th.