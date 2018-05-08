Six food businesses closed in April for breaching regulations

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has revealed that six closure orders were served on food businesses in April.

The enforcement orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) and veterinary inspectors in the local authorities.

Five closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:

Food business being run in a house and garden at The Demesne, Dalgan, Shrule, Mayo (Meat Products)

Bentleys Ltd t/a The Kilford Arms Hotel (Closed area: Kitchen and Food Preparation Area), John Street, Kilkenny

Natural Green (Foods of Non-Animal Origin Processing), Unit C, Stadium Business Centre, Stadium Business Park, Ballycoolin, Dublin 15

The animal sheds occupied by Barry McConnon (Slaughterhouse) (under appeal), Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Louth

The building at the rear of the domestic dwelling occupied by Barry McConnon (Cutting Plant) (under appeal), Corcreaghy, Carrickmacross, Louth

One closure order was served under the EC (Official Control of Foodstuffs) Regulations, 2010 on:

Keyaki Japanese Restaurant, 15 Merchants Square, Ennis, Clare

Some of the reasons for the closure orders in April include the operation of an illegal food business, rodent droppings present on food packaging, the presence of live rodents noted in a premises and no hand washing facilities available.

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said: "All food businesses must be registered. If it is a food business handling and/or processing foods of animal origin, it is illegal to operate without approval by the relevant authority before commencing trade.

"Working in partnership with the food safety inspectors, we have zero tolerance for those not operating legally.

"It is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have their premises kept clean and pest proofed however each month, inspectors are finding recurring incidents of filthy premises and rodent infestations.

"Each individual food business must take responsibility and commit to ensuring high food safety standards and compliance with the law".