Sinn Féin TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin rules himself out of Presidential race

The veteran Sinn Féin TD Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin has ruled himself out of the Presidential race.

The Cavan-Monaghan TD had been one of the names put forward as the party's potential candidate for next month's election, along with MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

However, the 64-year-old politician - who has been a TD for more than two decades, and has previously said he won't contest the next general election - now says he does not want to be considered for the position.

Deputy Ó Caoláin has given his "wholehearted support" to Ms Ní Riada, who he described as a "most able and highly skilled woman".

In a statement this afternoon, he said: “I am both thankful and humbled by the confidence expressed in me by those nominating structures who have put my name forward for consideration by the Ard Comhairle for the role and responsibility of candidate for Sinn Féin in the upcoming Presidential contest.

“I am absolutely settled on returning to unelected life after more than 33 years of public elected service and do not wish to be considered for this honoured role."

Sinn Féin is due to formally select its candidate this coming Sunday, September 16th.

The party's nominee will join the three candidates who have already secured their name on the Presidential ballot - President Michael D Higgins, businessman Sean Gallagher, and Senator Joan Freeman.

Independent candidate Gavin Duffy has secured the support of three local authorities, meaning he only needs one more endorsement to get on the final ballot paper.

Other Presidential hopefuls seeking local authority endorsements include journalist Gemma O'Doherty and artist Kevin Sharkey.

The Presidential election will be held on October 26th.