Single ticket wins world-record breaking $1.6bn US Lotto jackpot

A single ticket has won a world-record breaking $1.6bn (€1.4bn) Lotto jackpot in the US.

The US Mega Million Lottery winning numbers drawn last night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5.

The winner will be given the choice of receiving an immediate cash payment of $904m (£698m) or the full prize over a 29-year period.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 302.5 million to one.

The US jackpot was last won in July, when an 11-member pool of office workers in California won $543.

A previous Mega Millions record of $656m was drawn in March 2012 and the prize was shared by winners in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

Additional reporting from IRN ...