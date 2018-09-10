'Significant quantity' of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

The seizure included two buckets of loose suspected Benzodiazepine tablets
A 'significant quantity' of prescription drugs, including anti-anxiety medication, has been seized by gardaí in Waterford.
The drugs were found during a Garda operation on Friday.
Officers stopped and searched a car near Grannagh.
Two buckets of loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines) tablets and a box of prescription drugs were seized.
Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and questioned at Waterford Garda Station.
All four have since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.