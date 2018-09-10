'Significant quantity' of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

A 'significant quantity' of prescription drugs, including anti-anxiety medication, has been seized by gardaí in Waterford.

The drugs were found during a Garda operation on Friday.

Officers stopped and searched a car near Grannagh.

Two buckets of loose suspected D10 (Benzodiazepines) tablets and a box of prescription drugs were seized.

Four men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested and questioned at Waterford Garda Station.

All four have since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.