Shane Ross criticised for 'sleigh' billboard on top of car

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has been critised for mounting a sleigh, branded with his name and face, on top of a car.

The vehicle has been seen around parts of Dublin city.

A message printed on it reads: 'Happy Christmas Counsellor Kevin Daily, working with Shane Ross TD, Like Santa We Deliver'.

The two men are also wearing Santa hats.

The Road Safety Authority has called on Minister Ross to remove the sleigh.

The Labour Party's spokesperson on transport, Kevin Humphreys, says the structure is a clear road hazard.

"It seems to be a case of 'do as I say, not as I do' when it comes to the minister for transport's road safety drive.

"Perhaps the minister should consider the introduction of penalty points for stupid stunts?".