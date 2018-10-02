Sex assault victims urged to come forward on foot of CSO data

New crime data from the Central Statistics Office has revealed a rise of over 10% in sexual offences in the last year.

The statistics also show an increase in the number of recorded incidents across most crime groups.

The greatest increases were in robbery, which is up 15.1% and Offences against Government - which is up 13.1%.

Offences against Government includes breaches of bail and breaches of domestic violence orders.

The number of recorded incidents of damage to property and the environment fell by 3% in the same period.

Recorded crime incidents1 classified by offence group, annualised2 total to Q2 2017 and 2018 | Source: CSO

Commenting on the latest information, statistician Olive Loughnane said: "In March, the CSO resumed publication of Recorded Crime statistics using the category of Statistics Under Reservation to provide the best available measure of police-recorded crime in Ireland while informing users of their concerns regarding the quality of the underlying data.

"The categorisation of Recorded Crime statistics as Statistics Under Reservation will remain in place until the CSO is satisfied that the level of accuracy and completeness of the underlying data is of sufficient quality."

The CSO adds that it is engaging with An Garda Síochána to set out the criteria for lifting the reservation.

'Urge victims to come forward'

Commenting on the figures, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said: "The rise in the recorded incidents of sexual assault, and particularly rape, is concerning.

"I strongly welcome the reporting of sexual assaults which are generally under-reported and urge victims to come forward.

"An Garda Síochána are fully committed to tackling this insidious form of violence and abuse.

"Recent Garda measures include the establishment of the National Protective Services Bureau which is tasked with improving services to victims of sexual and domestic violence, improving the investigation of sexual and domestic violence incidents, and identifying and managing risk."

He also said the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) (Amendment) Bill 2018 is in the second stage.

"This Bill will provide for stricter sentencing for repeat sexual offenders.

"I am anxious to ensure that victims have appropriate protections during a court process and I have ordered a review of the investigation and prosecution of sexual offences with an emphasis on vulnerable witnesses.

"A review group, chaired by Tom O'Malley, an expert in this field, will report to me by the end of the year."

MeToo and Belfast rape trial

Labour Senator Ivana Bacik told Newstalk Breakfast the increase, particularly in rape offences, is very worrying.

"Certainly this rise does give cause for concern - I mean it's a significant rise.

"One has to say, first of all, that the CSO are releasing these figures as they say Under Reservation because they're not satisfied with the standard of recording of crime by the Gardaí".

"In terms of sexual offences in particular... We don't know for sure if that rise means there's been a rise of in the actual carrying out of sexual offences in the last year and whether more victims are coming forward.

"There's been a lot of high-profile cases in the last year with the MeToo movement and of course the Belfast rape trial, which would have highlighted for many victims issues they might have sought not to think about".