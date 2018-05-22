Several people injured after three car crash in Co Wexford

Several people have been injured in a serious road traffic collision in Ennincorthy, Co Wexford.

It happened at Scarawalsh which is on the N11 Enniscorthy to Dublin Road at around 12 miday on Tuesday.

It is believed three cars were involved and a number of persons been injured - two seriously.

The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators, who are at scene.

Local diversions are also in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Enniscorthy garda station on 053-924-2580, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.