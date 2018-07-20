Several injured in suspected knife attack on bus in Germany

Several people have been injured in a suspected knife attack on a bus in Germany.

Police say the incident happened in the city of Lübeck in the north of the country.

A suspect has been arrested and is now in police custody.

Local media reports that at least 14 people were injured, two seriously.

In an initial tweet, local police said officers were responding to an incident.

They later confirmed that a number of people had been injured, adding that nobody was killed in the attack.