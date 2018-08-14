Several guns discovered at construction site in Dublin city

A number of guns have been found at a building site in Dublin.

It is understood construction workers at O'Devaney Gardens discovered on Tuesday afternoon.

Work to regenerate the flat complex in the north inner-city began last month.

Half of all units at O'Devaney Gardens - which is located beside Phoenix Park - are for either social housing or affordable/cost rental, while the rest are to go into the private sector.

Dublin City Council voted to allow for the redevelopment of the complex to proceed back in 2016.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.