Seven school buildings examined as part of WBS assessment

Seven buildings were examined on Saturday, as part of ongoing structural assessments of schools constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS).

The outcome of the assessments found that one school, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg in Dunboyne, can re-open fully after the mid-term break.

While at five of the schools, engineers gathered information which was referred back to their headquarters for further assessment.

The Department of Education says these assessments remain ongoing.

Structural issues were identified at Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan which present "a risk to the external leaf only and will require intervention in the form of a fence around the building and some protective decking."

This will be put in place during the course of the mid-term break.

Assessments to date

The Department of Education also gave an update on structural assessments carried out to date.

As of Sunday, 21 structural assessments have been undertaken.

There have been six schools where no intervention is required to allow it re-open after the mid-term break: Luttrellstown Community College, Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dublin 18, Broombridge Educate Together National School, Scoil Choilm, Porterstown, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne and Gaelscoil Teach Giúise, Firhouse.

While two schools were identified where an intervention is needed in the form of a fence around the building and some protective decking.

Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght and Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan look set to re-open after the mid-term break.



And three schools need internal and external intervention to ensure the re-opening of the ground floor area after the mid-term break.

These are Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, St Luke's National School, Tyrellstown and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan.

The structural assessment and analysis is ongoing at nine schools.