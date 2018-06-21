Seven properties raided in Cork as part of investigation into murder of Mikolaj Wilk

Gardaí have carried out a number of searches in Cork as part of the investigation into the murder of Mikolaj Wilk.

The 35-year-old was killed at his home in Ballincollig on the 10th of June.

It is believed a gang broke in and attacked him with a machete.

His partner, who is in her early 30s, was also admitted to hospital for non-life threatening injuries following the attack.

This morning, gardaí raided six homes and one commercial premises in the Ballincollig and greater Cork areas.

Nine vehicles were seized during the course of the search.

The vehicles are now being technically examined.

A number of the locations have been declared crime scenes, and are currently being examined.