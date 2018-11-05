Seven in 10 TDs want increased public transport investment, Newstalk survey finds

A Newstalk survey has highlighted TDs views on the future of public transport and their own commuting habits.

The survey, conducted for Newstalk Breakfast, found seven in 10 TDs would like to see more public transport introduced across the country - with 16% wanting to make this mode of transport cheaper.

The survey is part of a Newstalk series examining the lives of commuters.

It also found only one in nine TDs (9%) see the building of new infrastructure for cycling as their main priority.

Reduced car and fuel costs accounted for 2% and 3%, respectively.

When asked about their own commute, 78% of TDs said they drove to their work - while just 17% noted they took public transport (bus, Luas or train).

Only 4% of TDs surveyed said they cycled to work.

The most recent statistics from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the average commute for workers in Ireland is 28 minutes.

TDs have significantly longer commutes, with deputies travelling for an average of two hours to reach Dáil Éireann.

It is part of the 'Ireland's Commuter Hell' series, which will run across Newstalk all week.

Listeners will hear from early morning drivers, late night bus catchers and the politicians with the power to change people's daily commute for the better.



Speaking ahead of the series launch, Newstalk Managing Editor Patricia Monahan said: "200,000 people spend an hour or longer commuting every day which will only increase as the population and economy continues to grow.

"This week, Newstalk will be speaking to commuters who make both short and long trips while asking how we can improve the situation and examining just what the impact of the commute is for each of us.

"This survey tells us what our TDs are thinking and we look forward to hearing what plans they have to make their vision a reality."



The survey was carried out by Newstalk researchers from October 23rd to October 31st, with all 156 TDs sent the survey.

Of the 156 TDs, 99 TDs responded recording a response rate of 63%.