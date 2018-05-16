Seven beaches across Dublin and Galway fail to meet water quality standards

Seven beaches across Ireland have failed to meet minimum standards for water quality, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Five of the beaches labelled as 'poor' are in Dublin, with Sandymount Strand in Dublin a new addition to the 2017 list.

Elsewhere in Dublin, Merrion Strand, Loughshinny, Portrane and Rush South also failed to meet the minimum mandatory standard.

Elsewhere, Ballyloughane in Galway City and Clifden in County Galway were also classified as 'poor'.

However, the report found that a vast majority of bathing waters here - 93% - met minimum EU standards.

A total of 102 bathing waters were rated 'excellent', and 18 others were classified as 'good'.

Three beaches, meanwhile, improved from 2016 to 2017 - including Trá na BhForbacha in Co Galway, which moved from ‘poor’ to ‘sufficient’ quality.

EPA Senior Scientific Officer Peter Webster says overall water quality has been excellent across Ireland.

He said: "Overall we've seen quality sustained - typically about three quarters of our waters achieving the excellent standard.

"That's the same standard you'd find on beaches on the European mainland, or Lanzarote or Greece. We should be quite happy at that."

The full bathing waters report is available on the EPA website.