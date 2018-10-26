Seven arrested in France and Romania as garden equipment crime gang dismantled

A number of police forces across Europe have dismantled an organised crime group, suspected of stealing garden equipment.

With the support of Europol, French and Romanian police dismantled the group.

They are suspected of having committed at least 65 burglaries in several regions of France since February 2018.

An operation to disband the group began on June 19th in the outskirts of Paris.

Three suspects were arrested and 80 portable gardening tools were seized.

During the second phase of the operation, on October 24th, 60 police officers were deployed to Dolj County in southwest Romania.

Another four suspects were arrested and 11 houses were searched.

Europol says: "This organised crime group under investigation was specialised in committing burglaries in outbuildings and gardening tool shops.

"Reactivity and strong exchange of information were the key success factors to overcoming the high mobility and flexibility of the criminals."

Europol facilitated the exchange of information and provided analytical support.

A mobile office was also set up to help with the cross-checking of operational information against Europol's databases.