Serious concerns for welfare of man missing from Co Clare

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man missing from Co Clare.

48-year-old Gerard (Ger) Garvey was last seen on Carrigaholt Rd in Kilkee at around 2pm this afternoon.

He's described as being 5’10’’ with brown/grey hair and of stocky build.

Gerard was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes when last seen.

Gerard's family and gardaí are said to have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Gerard or has any information about his whereabouts his being asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065-9080550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.