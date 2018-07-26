Serial rapist Patrick Nevin to be sentenced for attacking women he met online

The sentence hearing of a serial rapist, who targeted women on the dating app Tinder, is due to get underway later.

In the space of 11 days, Patrick Nevin - a father-of-two from Dun Laoghaire - attacked three women he met on the online dating app.

The methodology used by Patrick Nevin in each of the three cases was almost identical.

After matching online, he would move the conversation onto WhatsApp, collect them in his car and bring them to a secluded area where he would attack them.

On July 12th that year, he raped a woman in parked car in Bettystown, Co Meath.

Four days later, he sexually assaulted another woman, also in Meath.

He pleaded guilty to those two offences last month.

On July 23rd 2014, he collected a Brazilian student and took her to a secluded part of the UCD campus where he assaulted her.

The woman returned to Ireland to give evidence against him late last year, and a jury found him guilty.

In 2001, he was jailed for seven years for beating up his girlfriend.

Before that, he was convicted of sexual offences during his time living in Denmark.

The now 36-year-old father-of-two is due back in court this morning for his sentence hearing.