Senator Joan Freeman launches bid for the Presidency

Independent Senator Joan Freeman has formally launched her bid for the Presidency.

Speaking in Dublin, Senator Freeman said she knows she can't bring jobs to Ireland or shorten hospital waiting lists – but said she hopes to encourage people to make a difference in their communities.

“I know I can’t fix all that is wrong,” she said. “That’s the job of others.”

“However, what I can do is empower and mobilise people across the country to make a difference in their communities.”

The Pieta House founder said she has made mental health the core pillar of her pitch to be President, saying that she aims to tackle issues like cyber-bullying and low self esteem.

“As a country we have been bruised by the past decade.

“Now as we remember the crash that cost us a generation, we can see the damage beyond the financial one.

“We see the scars, emotional and physical that those years have etched.

“In the worry about financial security, in the citizens that sleep without shelter, in the queues for health services, both mental and physical.

“It has created a new uncertainty that is not going to go away any time soon; an uncertainty that erodes our confidence and that can prevent us from reaching our potential as individuals, as communities and as a society.”

She said she aims to highlight four key areas throughout her campaign.

Building Stronger Communities at Home and Abroad

Investing in our Wellbeing

Valuing our Ageing Population

Nurturing Our Young People

“The next seven years are crucial in rebuilding the fabric of support that individuals and communities can offer,” she said.

“I want to be the President that builds the mental and physical resilience we need to combat the challenges ahead, ensuring we build an Ireland that is an example to the world in kindness, in courage and in care.”

The presidential election is due to be held on Friday October 26th.