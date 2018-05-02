Security beefed up around Rome ahead of Liverpool clash

There is a heavy police presence around Rome today ahead of tonight’s clash between Liverpool and AS Roma in the Champions League.

It comes as Irishman Sean Cox remains in a serious condition in hospital following an unprovoked attack before last week’s match in Liverpool.

Two Italian men have been charged over the attack on the Irish Liverpool fan last Tuesday.

Both clubs have paid tribute to the 53-year-old in the days since the assault, with Roma players wearing shirts reading ‘Forza Sean’ during training yesterday.

An important message on the players' shirts for today's training session... 🙏#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/asHGI3sqjw — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 1, 2018

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson also penned a letter to the Meath man’s GAA club in Dunboyne in an effort to show the club’s support.

In the letter he said last weekend’s decision to hang a the club’s shirt in the Liverpool dressing room was “a subtle way” of showing the club’s support.

“Our greatest wish in this moment is that Sean can return home with his family and see that the two sporting clubs he cherishes the most came together because of him,” he wrote.

Image: Fergal Lynch/Twitter

Around 1,200 police and Carabinieri will be on duty for tonight’s match in Rome.

Liverpool take a 5-2 lead into the game and fans have been gathering in the Italian capital for several days.

One supporter is reported to have been attacked with a metal bar as he walked to his hotel on Monday night - although there have been few reports of trouble so far.

Rome police public order commissioner Giorgio Luciani said officers could "guarantee" fans' safety so long as they "respect the rules."

These include not hanging banners on monuments and not drinking alcohol in the street in the city centre and around the stadium.

Police officers from Merseyside have also travelled to Rome to assist their Italian counterparts.

There has been an increased police presence at major landmarks such as the Trevi Fountain and Pantheon.

Former Roma star Francesco Totti has urged the club's fans to stay calm.

"The world is watching," he said. "We are Rome's ambassadors and we carry a great responsibility both inside and outside Stadio Olimpico."