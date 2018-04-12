Search underway off Galway for missing swimmer

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon
A search operation is underway in Galway Bay for a missing swimmer.
Galway RNLI Lifeboat and local emergency services are continuing their search for the man missing off Blackrock in Salthill.
The alarm was raised by a member of the public at about 5.00pm on Thursday.
The Irish Coastguard sought the assistance of Galway Lifeboat, Galway Fire Brigade and Galway gardaí.
A Coastguard Rescue helicopter also joined the search, but returned to base in Shannon at around 7.00pm.