Search underway for Cloverhill Prison inmate who 'walked out' of cell

A prisoner has escaped from Cloverhill Court in Dublin.

It is understood the inmate walked out of an unlocked cell on Tuesday.

Cloverhill District Court is on the same grounds of Cloverhill Prison in west Dublin.

The prisoner in question was brought from the jail to the courthouse on Tuesday, and was waiting to be brought before a judge.

He is a Dublin man aged in his 30s who is facing a robbery charge.

It is understood while he was waiting to be called before court, his holding cell door was unlocked and he simply walked out.

Gardaí have been informed and are searching for the prisoner.

The Irish Prison Service has launched an investigation.