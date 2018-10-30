Search area extended as investigations continue into Indonesia plane crash

Bodies and debris have been recovered from the site where a plane crashed in Indonesia, as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

It's feared that all 189 people on board died when the Lion Air passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

A search operation is underway in the Java Sea.

Debris has been found and brought ashore, while at least 24 body bags have been taken to a police hospital in Jakarta.

Officials said work was already underway to identify the remains.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, head of Indonesia's disaster agency, shared photos of some of the items and wreckage that had been found so far.

Beberapa serpihan pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang. Pesawat membawa 178 penumpang dewasa, 1 penumpang anak-anak dan 2 bayi dengan 2 Pilot dan 5 FA. Basarnas dan Kementerian Perhubungan terus melakukan penanganan. Beberapa kapal tug boad berada di lokasi. pic.twitter.com/Gb6P4zjCQF — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

Saat ini tim SAR Basarnas melakukan penyelaman dikoordinat 05 derajat 90' 361" S - 107 derajat 06' 618" E untuk mencari pesawat Lion Air JT 610 yang jatuh di perairan Karawang Jawa Barat. pic.twitter.com/XK0UiSKyfH — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) October 29, 2018

The search area has also been extended, with officials deploying sonar technology in a bid to find the wreckage.

The head of Indonesia's National Search and Rescue Agency said the device will be used to "scour the seabed in search of large metal objects", and divers would be sent down when the wreckage is discovered.

Meanwhile, investigations into the cause of the crash are now underway.

BBC reports that the Boeing 737 had encountered technical problems the day before the crash - with logs show that one instrument was deemed 'unreliable' during a flight.

Officials had previously confirmed the plan had an unspecified technical issue the previous day, although insisted the problem had been immediately fixed.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet entered service just over two months ago.

In a statement, Boeing said it is "providing technical assistance at the request and under the direction of government authorities investigating the accident".