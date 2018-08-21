Sean Spicer refuses to rule out Irish ambassador role

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has not ruled out being the next US ambassador to Ireland.

The post has been vacant since Kevin F O'Malley left the role last year.

Mr O'Malley was Barack Obama's nominee.

US President Donald Trump has yet to name a successor, with Reece Smyth named acting ambassador back in March 2017.

Mr Spicer has been tipped by some as a possible successor in the role.

He is in Ireland at the moment on a book tour - 'The Briefing' details his time working for the US president.

He told Jonathan Healy on the Pat Kenny Show that he has no other plans right now.

"I'm just happy right now promoting a book.

"I've always said that if I'm asked to serve our country in any way I would consider it - but right now, I'm happy being a tourist".

Mr Spicer also said he wished he could get a 'do-over' on his time at the White House.

He claimed the very first press conference he held, about the size of the crowds attending President Trump's inauguration, set the wrong tone for his interactions with the media.

"At the time there was this sense that we were immediately under attack, if you will, that people were trying to minimise everything.

"We had felt like when we started off there was always this 'Gotcha' mentality in the press.

"There had been a story out immediately after the president had been sworn in, that he had removed the bust of Martin Luther King from the Oval Office - which was completely false and untrue.

"And we were like: 'Is that really what we're going be facing everyday now - that there's always this attempt to minimise and understate what he's here to do and his agenda and policies, as opposed to talk about all these other things.

"I write about it in the book and say just to be clear: if there's one day in my life so far that I could say 'hey. let's have a do-over' that probably is (it)."

"I admit upfront - that was not how I think we should have presented ourselves from the beginning on a number of fronts".

Mr Spicer also said Mr Trump told him: "We've got to get a hold of this - we're not even 24 hours in and this is the focus - not the policies, not the agenda.

"He wanted it corrected and he wanted it addressed - but I kind of started to figure out... what are the metrics that we can use in terms of people online and all this stuff.

"When I wrapped this thing up I go back to my office... and I thought I did exactly what he wanted.

"And he called me and was like 'What were you thinking? No, no, no, no no - I wanted it addressed, I didn't need you to go out and start it off'".

He admitted there are many things he would change: "It would be a lot better to go in and say 'let's do it this way'... There's very few things I think if you can look at in hindsight and say 'Would you re-do this and improve all the areas that you fell short on' - wouldn't you do that.

"I don't think there's many scenarios where I wouldn't want to go back and say 'Would you do that interaction over and better'".