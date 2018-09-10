Sean Gallagher secures place on ballot paper in Presidential Election

Sean Gallagher secures his place on Presidential ballot with four council endorsements

He's the first Presidential hopeful to get the backing of four local authorities



Sean Gallagher has secured his place on next month's Presidential election ballot.

It comes after he received the endorsement of four local authorities, which is one of the ways to get a formal nomination.

Roscommon County Council was the first to support the businessman, followed by Mayo, Leitrim and Wexford.

Mr Gallagher, who was the runner-up in the 2011 election, is now guaranteed a place alongside Michael D Higgins on the ballot paper on October 26th.

Two other candidates - Gavin Duffy and Senator Joan Freeman - have each received endorsements from one local authority.

Speaking before the fourth endorsement, Mr Gallagher said: "From the support and encouragement that I'm getting from councils and councillors across the country, I'm optimistic that we will get the support of the four councils.

"Once I secure that, I look forward to the campaign. As in all things, one can never be presumptuous - but I am cautiously optimistic."

A number of councils across the country were hearing from Presidential hopefuls today, with each local authority able to back one candidate.

Other potential candidates hoping to get their name on the ballot paper include artist Kevin Sharkey, journalist Gemma O'Doherty and businessman Peter Casey.

Sinn Féin is also set to put forward a candidate for next month's vote.

Anybody putting their name forward requires either the support of four councils or 20 members of the Oireachtas before they can secure a formal nomination.

The incumbent Michael D Higgins, who has already confirmed his plan to run for a second-term, is able to nominate himself.