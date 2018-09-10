Sean Gallagher secures his first council endorsement in Presidential race

Sean Gallagher has received his first endorsement to run as a candidate in the Presidential election.

Roscommon County Council has voted to give the businessman - who was the runner-up in the 2011 presidential vote - its backing.

Gavin Duffy and Senator Joan Freeman also have the backing of one county council so far.

Presidential hopefuls need the endorsement of four local authorities or 20 Oireachtas members to get on the ballot paper.

A number of councils are meeting across the country today to hear from prospective candidates, with several of the local authorities also set to vote on who they'll back.

Good morning, there are Presidential hearings and votes today. Monaghan & Roscommon vote after 9am. Mayo hearings 11am. Galway 12noon hearings. Fingal hearings 2pm. Carlow votes at 3pm. Offaly hearings 3pm. Kilkenny 2nd hearings at 3pm. Wicklow votes 7pm. — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) September 10, 2018

Individual councils can only endorse one candidate.

Roscommon Councillor Tony Ward believes Sean Gallagher is the right man for the job.

Speaking this morning, he observed: "I appreciate the widespread support in this chamber for Sean Gallagher.

"I'm delighted, and I hope he gets three other local authorities."

Anybody who secures a nomination will be up against Michael D Higgins, who has already expressed his intention to run for a second term.

Among the others seeking a nomination are artist Kevin Sharkey, journalist Gemma O'Doherty and Dragons' Den star Peter Casey.

Sinn Féin will also put forward a candidate, with the party to name their choice later this month ahead of the nomination deadline.

The Presidential election will be held on Friday October 26th.