Seán Gallagher criticises RTÉ over organisation of first Presidential excuse

Presidential hopeful Seán Gallagher has hit out at RTÉ for failing to properly organise the first Presidential debate.

The Dragons' Den star officially submitted his nomination papers to contest the election in Dublin this morning, as did fellow 'dragon' Peter Casey.

Mr Gallagher secured his place on the ticket with the support of five local authorities, while Mr Casey had the minimum four required.

They're set to join Gavin Duffy - another Dragons' Den businessman, who formally lodged his papers last week - on the October 26th ballot.

Mr Gallagher - who was runner-up in the 2011 Presidential election - was the first to arrive at Custom House this morning.

Seán Gallagher and his family arriving to Custom House to make things official pic.twitter.com/bERBdB5sXL — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) September 25, 2018

He took the opportunity to criticise RTÉ for failing to properly organise the first Presidential debate.

The President's office has said Michael D Higgins - who is seeking a second term - won't be able to take part due to existing commitments on Thursday, including opening a building in DCU and welcoming the UK's Prince Edward and his wife Sophie at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Gallagher argued: "This situation could easily have been avoided had RTÉ contacted the office of the President to find out if indeed the President was available on these scheduled dates.

"On the public website... it was clear that the President had pre-scheduled commitments."

His former Dragons Den co-star Peter Casey also formalised his nomination this morning.

The final dragon has arrived! Peter Casey at Custom House this morning to formalise his bid for the Presidency pic.twitter.com/AGLOJHJrEs — Kacey O'Riordan (@KaceyORiordan) September 25, 2018

He said he can understand why Sean Gallagher has opted out of Thursday’s debate, as he “didn’t do so well the last time”.

However, the entrepreneur also claimed that Michael D Higgins had a 'lame' excuse for not attending the debate.

Mr Casey said: "I think it would certainly be beneficial if the President was there. I think he's got some lame excuse... Prince Edward would have waited."

Senator Joan Freeman is also set to formally lodge her papers today.