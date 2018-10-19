Saudi state television reports that Jamal Khashoggi is dead

18 Saudi nationals are believed to have been arrested in connection with journalist's death

Picture by: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Press Association Images

Saudi state television is reporting that journalist Jamal Khashoggi has died following a fight in the consulate in Istanbul.

It's reported 18 Saudi nationals have been arrested in connection with his death and two generals have been sacked.

The journalist disappeared more than 2 weeks ago - leading to worldwide concerns for his safety.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney raised the journalist's case with the Saudi Ambassador in Dublin on Thursday, expressing Ireland's concern and stressing the importance of a thorough investigation.