Saudi Arabia refuses to extradite Khashoggi suspects to Turkey

Saudi Arabia is to reject Turkey’s request for the extradition of 18 people arrested in connection with the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It comes as the Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir said the international outcry over Mr Khashoggi’s death "become fairly hysterical."

He called for international critics to wait until Riyadh had completed its investigation before ascribing blame.

Mr Khashoggi was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2nd.

Riyadh initially claimed he had left the building unharmed – before gradually changing its position.

After admitting that Mr Khashoggi was dead, the country claimed he had died in a fist-fight inside the consulate.

On Thursday it said evidence had shown that the killing was premeditated – however authorities are continuing to insist the Saudi royal family had nothing to do with it.

Mr Khashoggi was a vocal critic of both the country’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Extradition

Speaking at a high-level forum in Bahrain, Foreign Minister al Jubeir said the 18 people detained over the killing would not be extradited to Turkey.

“The individuals are Saudi nationals,” he said. “They're detained in Saudi Arabia and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia. They will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia."

He said the Kingdom was determined to bring the perpetrators to justice.

File photo of the Saudi Arabian foreign minister Adel al-Jubeir, 23-10-2018. Image: Achmad Ibrahim/AP/Press Association Images

"Unfortunately, there has been this hysteria in the media about Saudi Arabia's guilt before the investigation is completed," he added.

"I think people have assigned blame on Saudi Arabia with such certainty before the investigation is complete."

He said the Kingdom was certain that a "mistake was committed" in the killing of Mr Khashoggi, and that the people responsible had "exceeded their authority."

US response

At the same Manama Dialogue event in Bahrain, US Defence Secretary James Mattis said the incident "undermines regional stability" and that the US was planning to take further action in response.

While he did not mention Saudi Arabia directly, he did acknowledge the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had revoked visas of those implicated.

"With our collective interests in peace and unwavering respect for human rights in mind, the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in a diplomatic facility must concern us all," Gen Mattis said.

"Failure of any nation to adhere to international norms and the rule of law undermines regional stability at a time when it is needed most."

He added that he will continue to consult with President Donald Trump and Mr Pompeo as they consider the broader implications of the matter.

Last week, President Trump highlighted the role he said the Saudis play in the fight against terrorism and as a major purchaser of US arms.

