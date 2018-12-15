Saturday's weather: Wind and rain warnings in effect as country braces for Storm Deirdre

Status Yellow rain and wind warnings are in place this morning as the country braces for the arrival of Storm Deirdre.

A Status Orange wind warning will come into force around the country from 3pm this afternoon.

Met Éireann said the storm will track northeast over the country during the afternoon and evening bringing wet and windy conditions to all areas.

Wind will reach average speeds of 65kph with gusts of 100kph.

The forecaster said “damaging gusts of 130kph are likely for a few hours in the late afternoon and evening.

TODAY

There will be some dry spells at first but rain will become widespread this morning with some heavy, possibly thundery falls at times, especially in parts of the south and west, with local spot flooding.

It will be windy in places this morning with stormy conditions.

Disruptive and damaging gusts will develop for a few hours later this afternoon in parts of Munster and Connacht.

Severe winds will transfer to northern and eastern counties during the evening and early tonight.

Afternoon temperatures of 7C to 12C.

TONIGHT

The rain will clear to showers early tonight and winds will abate.

Turning cold overnight as temperatures fall to between 1C and 4C with frost developing in places.