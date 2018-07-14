Saturday's weather: Warm and humid with cloud coming in from the west; highest temperatures 21C to 26C

TODAY

It will be warm and humid today, with cloud extending from the west bringing outbreaks of rain to Atlantic coastal areas.

Any rain will be very patchy further inland, becoming misty in places, with hill & coastal fog.

It will remain dry in the east & southeast, with hazy sunshine.

Highest temperatures will range from 17C to 21C in Connacht, west Ulster & west Munster.

Very warm elsewhere, with values of 21C to 26C.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be very mild and humid, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more widespread.

It will remain largely dry in the east and southeast coastal areas until morning.

Misty, with hill and coastal fog. Minimum temperatures 15C to 17C.