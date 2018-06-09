Saturday's weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for 11 counties

Today

Extensive mist and fog especially in midland areas around dawn. Mist and fog will lift this morning with warm spells of hazy sunshine developing.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will develop early this afternoon with localised severe downpours and spot flooding, these will be most likely in central and eastern areas of Ulster, west Leinster, Munster and possibly east Connacht, many other areas will stay dry.

Warm with afternoon highs of 18 to 23 degrees Celsius in light winds moderate in coastal areas.

Tonight

Dry overnight with clear spells. Mist and fog developing.

Minimum temperatures 11 to 14 degrees Celsius, in light variable winds.

Status Yellow - Advisory warning for Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary

Occasional severe thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening giving intense rainfall in short time periods and local spot flooding.

Warning valid from 12pm until 9pm.