Saturday's weather: Mostly dry start, with rain gradually spreading

Today

Dry and fresh in most parts this morning with some sunshine.

However, rain in the southwest will gradually spread across the country.

The rain will be mostly light and patchy at first but there will be occasional heavy bursts later in the day.

Fog will form on parts of the south and west coast.

Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees in freshening south or southeast winds.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will continue early tonight but it will become drier later with clear spells and just scattered showers.

It will be a humid night with temperatures not lower than 12 to 14 degrees.

Winds will ease overnight and become light and variable.