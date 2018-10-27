Saturday's weather: Generally wet with a risk of thunder, temperatures falling back tonight

Today

Cold and blustery today, with sunny intervals and showers.

The showers will be frequent and heavy in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, with some of hail and a risk of thunder, but they will be more isolated elsewhere.

Parts of east Munster and the southern half of Leinster will stay largely dry, though there will be some scattered showers along east and southeast coasts.

Maximum temperatures 5 to 9 Celsius, in mostly moderate to fresh northerly winds, but winds will be strong and gusty along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight

Tonight winds will gradually ease and most areas will be dry and clear, but some scattered showers will occur along northern and eastern coasts.

Very cold, with frost. Patches of mist and fog will develop also.

Minimum temperatures minus 2 to plus 2 Celsius.