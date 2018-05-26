Saturday's weather: Cloudy with some hazy sunshine; Highest temperatures 20C to 22C

TODAY

There will be a lot of cloud today with some scattered showers, but some hazy sunshine as well.

Heavy showers will move into southern and southeastern coastal counties this evening, with some thundery bursts of rain in places.

Highest temperatures generally 20C to 22C, generally, but they will remain in the high teens in some coastal districts.

TONIGHT

It will be mild and close tonight.

Showers in southern coastal areas will become more widespread over Munster and Leinster initially and other areas later in the night.

Many will be heavy and some prolonged and thundery, leading to some spot flooding and even some hail at times.

Lowest temperatures 10C to 14C, in moderate east to northeasterly breezes.