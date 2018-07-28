Saturday's weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures 14C to 18C

TODAY

Mostly cloudy early this morning with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will clear slowly northwards today with sunshine and scattered showers following from the southwest.

Rain will continue in northern counties for much of the day.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C with moderate to fresh, gusty west to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start off mainly dry with clear spells and a few scattered showers.

Rain will develop along the south coast towards midnight and will spread over much of Munster and Leinster overnight.

Connacht and Ulster will be mainly dry.

Lowest temperatures of 7C to 11C.