Saturday's weather: Bright day with sunny spells; Highest temperatures 11C to 14C

Today

Today will be a brighter day than recently with some patchy mist or drizzle this morning.

Some sunny spells will develop later with a few scattered showers.

Towards evening it will become cloudier in the southwest with outbreaks of rain.

Top temperatures will reach 11C to 14C degrees in a moderate south to southeasterly breeze which will freshen in the afternoon.

Tonight

Tonight will become wet and windy with rain turning persistent and heavy in the southwest and south.

It should stay somewhat drier in the north and northeast until morning.

Lowest temperatures will stay around 7C to 9C degrees in strong and gusty southeast winds.