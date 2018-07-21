Saturday's weather: A cloudy start, with good sunshine and patchy rain later

Today

Rather cloudy at first, but brightening up this morning, with good sunshine developing in many parts by this afternoon.

Cloudier conditions will persist in Ulster and north Connacht though, with patchy rain and drizzle affecting these areas intermittently through today.

Top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest across Munster and south Leinster. Light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Tonight

Cloud in the northwest will gradually extend southeastwards over the country tonight.

Patchy drizzle and mist will remain largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties overnight, however.

Mild and humid with minimum temperatures 12 to 16 degrees in light variable or southwest breezes.